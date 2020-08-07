Militants attack security forces in IOK

HELD SRINAGAR: The militants attacked Indian security forces with a grenade and gunfire in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Wednesday, defying a strict security lockdown on the first anniversary of the government’s scrapping of the Himalayan region’s autonomy.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, police said. Authorities blanketed Kashmir with troops, who laid out barbed wire and set up road blacks to prevent demonstrations a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped India’s only Muslim-majority state of its special rights.

The government said the change was necessary to develop the strife-torn region and integrate it with the rest of India but it infuriated many Kashmiris. Some critics saw it as part of a pattern by the Hindu-nationalist government aimed at sidelining Muslims.

In Srinagar, a handful of members of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered at their headquarters to unfurl an Indian flag to mark the occasion. The party had long campaigned for ending Kashmir’s special status.

Party spokesman Altaf Thakur said similar celebrations took place in all district headquarters in the territory. “It is an important and historic day for our party,” Thakur said. Elsewhere in Srinagar, police and paramilitary troops enforced the strictest lockdown for several months, stopping public movements, including a proposed meeting of politicians.