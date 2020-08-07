CAA to resume domestic, special flights across country

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that the Government of Pakistan on Thursday decided to resume domestic and special flights across the country. In this regard, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a formal notice, according to which the previous notice banning domestic flights has been canceled. According to the issued notice, all special and scheduled flights will have to comply with the regulations, while special planes will also be allowed to operate from all airports. "Government of Pakistan has been pleased to allow Domestic Flight Operations to/ from all Airports except Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbadin, Zhob, Pasni, Moenjodaro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur airports, with effect from midnight of 6th August, 2020, PST," read the CAA tweet.

The domestic and international flights were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Most countries around the world had suspended international travel ever since the pandemic started spreading at a feverish pace in Europe, America, and Asia a few months back.