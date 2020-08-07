Rain emergency imposed in several districts of Sindh

KARACHI: Amid the sweltering heatwave in most parts of the country, the Met Department has forecast a heavy spell of rain in Sindh and Balochistan from today till Saturday due to which rain emergency has been declared in many districts of Sindh. The Pakistan Meteorological Department notified that Karachi is expected to receive heavy downpour from tomorrow morning (Friday).

Meanwhile, fishermen have been directed not to venture into the deep sea as per the preventive measures issued by the government. According to the Met department, one of the systems has travelled beyond Indian Gujarat, however, the two systems are likely to converge by today evening. Thunder cells are also forming in the southeast area of Karachi due to which the port city might receive rainfall in the evening,” said the Met department, adding that the intensity of the rain might be higher on Friday.