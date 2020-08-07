UK-Pakistan virtual business conference on 10th: Javed Malik

LONDON: The First UK-Pakistan Virtual Investment Conference is being organised by UK Pakistan Business Council in which overseas Pakistani businessmen from United Kingdom, Europe and other countries will take part.

Speaking about the initiative, Chairman UK Pakistan Business Council & former ambassador Javed Malik said that overseas Pakistani business community remains actively engaged in their efforts to contribute towards Pakistan’s economy and this Virtual Business Conference by UKPBC clearly demonstrates that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, UK and Europe based overseas Pakistani businessmen are making their efforts not pave the way for further expanding and enhancing the business, trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, says a press release on Thursday.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail will be the chief guest of the conference and will be joined by Sahibzada Jahangir, Spokesman of the PM on Investment for UK, Saleem Sheikh, President Pakistan Chapter, Khursheed Barlas and Secretary General Ataul Haq along with a large number of businessmen from UK, Pakistan and other countries.

While highlighting the efforts of UK Pakistan Business Council, its Javed Malik said that in our recent board meeting it has been decided that it was vital to ensure that the close economic ties between Pakistan and United Kingdom continue to grow despite the challenges posed by COVID 19. Therefore, a series of virtual business conferences will be organised by UK Pakistan Business Council in association with the relevant government and private sector bodies in Pakistan.

Accordingly officials from UKPBC will be engaging and coordinating with the Board of Investment Pakistan, as well as the provincial boards of investments of all provinces, chambers of commerce, leading businessmen and ministries of trade and commerce in order to finalise proposals for the series of UKPBC conferences, which will be aimed to create opportunities for business communities from United Kingdom and Pakistan to explore new avenues of cooperation in line with the changing trends of doing business in a post COVID business environment.

Javed Malik further added that private sector organisations such as UK Pakistan Business Council are a catalyst that would provide support to the government and private sector efforts aimed at economic recovery once the COVID-19 crises is over and encourage the business community to remain actively engaged with their counterparts in both countries.

The first virtual UK-Pakistan Investment Conference will be open to businessmen and professionals who can register for the conference please visit: http://www.ukpbc.org