Fish market to be shifted out of City: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to shift existing fish market to an appropriate place.

The decision to relocate the fish market was made in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat. President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Additional Secretary (I&T), Deputy Commissioner Lahore, representatives of fish market and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The fish market general secretary, Rai Akhter, said market traders would themselves construct the market. He apprised the minister about sewerage and other problems of fish market and requested him to provide a substitute place to shift the fish market.

The minister while addressing the meeting said fish market will soon be relocated out of the city to some appropriate place and added that all possible facilities will be provided to the fish market.

The minister Iqbal directed for submitting fish market relocation plan within a week and remarked that the model of Karachi fish market should also be reviewed while formulating the relocation plan. He instructed that sewerage and other problems of fish market must be resolved. He directed steps be taken to relocate truck stations out of the city.

steps against dengue: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a cabinet meeting on dengue prevention at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The minister said, “The government is taking tangible steps to control polio, corona and dengue. All the commissioners and deputy commissioners will personally supervise the dengue prevention activities. The surveillance systems will be enhanced in endemic districts. No laxity in work will be tolerated.” The minister said institutions will have to make collaborative efforts to control dengue. She said, “Action may be initiated against officials responsible for fake reporting. There was a reduction in cases by implementing the frame work developed according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The dengue surveillance activities may be scaled up in Punjab. The dengue prevention activities are being directly monitored.”

tree campaign: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started its preparations to celebrate August 9 as monsoon tree campaign day. Officials said the campaign was prepared on the directions of newly-appointed PHA DG Jawad Ahmed Qureshi.

They said the DG directed for completing all ongoing projects in an efficient and effective manner.