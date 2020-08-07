Sarfraz help sought to soothe Shan

ISLAMABAD: Batting coach Younis Khan Thursday sought help of former captain Sarfraz Ahmed to calm down Shan Masood when he was nearing his century at the Old Trafford during the first Test against England.

Talking to England-based TV channel, Younis said he was bit concerned about Shan’s ability to convert a good innings into hundred.

“He has fallen in nervous nineties previously. I sought Sarfraz help in between the break to calm Shan down. The former captain told Shan it would be easier to convert a good innings into hundred and he can do that easily. We are happy that he did that.”

Younis added that it has been Pakistan batsmen’s main problem not to convert hundred into a big one. “I told Shan that if he wants to make a name for himself he has to play big innings. To convert hundred into a big hundred always takes batsmen to new heights. Shan has the ability to do that and so far he has proved that.”

Younis hoped that the two leg-spinners Pakistan picked for the first Test had all the ability to trouble England batsmen. “Now when we are heading towards a good first innings total, I am hopeful that two wrist-spinners would make things difficult for England batsmen.”