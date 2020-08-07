close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

Babar 7th Pakistani to manage 50-plus scores in five consecutive innings

Sports

LAHORE: Babar Azam, who scored a half-century on the first day of the first Test match against England, became the seventh Pakistani to score 50 or more in five consecutive innings.

Babar scored 69 before falling to James Anderson. In these last five innings, Babar scored three centuries and two half-centuries.

Before him, Zaheer Abbas, Muhammad Yusuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Sarfraz Ahmed had achieved this feat.

