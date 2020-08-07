Babar praised by former English captains

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Test vice-captain Babar Azam is one of the most talked about cricketers in the game. He has been praised by legends and fellow players for his skills and tenacity.

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain also praised him. Vaughan, who led England to a memorable Ashes win over Australia in 2005, said he admires the way Babar plays.

"On a positive note … @babarazam258 is certainly one of the best Test players in the World … love the way he plays …," he said in a tweet.

Hussain, who was England’s captain from 1999 to 2003, placed Babar in the list of five fabulous batsmen. "It’s the fab five and Babar Azam is in that," he said. "Do you agree that he’s now in the same class as Kohli, Smith, Williamson and Root?" he wrote on twitter.