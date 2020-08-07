‘Pakistan deserve a pat on the back’

LAHORE: Former skipper Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan players deserve a pat on their back for playing quality cricket while batting against England in their first Test at Old Trafford.

Ramiz said Babar played outstandingly. However, the former captain said he noticed a technical flaw in Babar Azam’s batting. He said the batsman played with open shoulders in the game before lunch on the first day which did not improve the position of the head, in which case it may be difficult to play an outswinger. “Babar will have to overcome this small technical error,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Regarding captain Azhar Ali who was dismissed at zero, Raja said: “It seems that he thinks a lot about everything, analyses a lot in batting and captaincy, he must keep himself calm. Azhar also needs to improve his foot work,” he said.

“There was a fear that maybe we won’t see quality game, as there comes rustiness because of not playing competitive cricket. Pakistan has tried to make combinations in the practice sessions but the match practice was not like England as they have come after winning the series from West Indies,” he said.

Ramiz said the way Pakistan team played showed it had a plan. “It was not a bad decision to play Shadab Khan along with Yasir Shah. Normally, Asian teams are scared of the conditions and England’s fast bowling attack but Pakistan gave a very strong message to England after winning the toss that we will bat first to give the two spinners full opportunity on day 3, 4 and 5,” he said.

Shadab has a great opportunity to rediscover himself as a Test player. “Pakistan is in dire need of a quality all-rounder and Shadab could prove himself in Test cricket,” he said.

“We have to see how Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali would use the two leg-spinners. At times it is very difficult for the captain to use two leg spinners. What role will Shadab have, brief or long and when and against whom to use Yasir. These are the things Azhar needs to think and take action. Bowlers make the team win in Test cricket and Pakistan has given itself a very good chance as all the bases are covered both in spin and pace departments,” he said.