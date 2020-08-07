close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 7, 2020

North Korea on flood alert as heavy rain kills 16 in South

World

AFP
August 7, 2020

SEOUL: Days of heavy rain could cause flooding or landslides across North Korea, officials warned, as the South said on Thursday 16 people had died in the downpours lashing the peninsula. North Korea is particularly vulnerable to sustained heavy rain as many mountains and hills have long been stripped of vegetation, allowing water to flow downhill unchecked.

Latest News

More From World