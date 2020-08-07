TikTok: Time running out for ByteDance boss

Beijing: The Chinese billionaire behind teen phenomenon TikTok is a 37-year-old tech guru whose eye for youth trends has blasted the app to global success -- but his inventiveness may not be enough to save the company’s lucrative US market.

Zhang Yiming finds himself under enormous pressure as he tries to assure the world that TikTok is safe and secure, while also protecting his image at home by not appearing to give in to demands from the West. An offshoot of Zhang’s ByteDance startup, TikTok’s kaleidoscopic feeds of short video clips feature everything from hair dye tutorials to dance routines and jokes about daily life.

It is the international version of ByteDance’s domestic Douyin app, and the separation of the two shows how the canny Zhang has tried to play the free-wheeling global market while also staying on the right side of China’s strict internet authorities.

The attempt to have a foot in both camps is looking increasingly precarious, however, as TikTok tries to thread its way through rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Zhang has now been given just six weeks to find a buyer for the app in the US or have it banned in its second biggest market.

ByteDance has taken Zhang -- a programmer before he became a businessman -- to the highest echelons of China’s billionaire club, surpassing many more-established tech tycoons. Analysts at Tokyo-based Akita Michinoku Capital estimate that last year the company more than doubled its 2018 revenue of around $7.4 billion, adding it was becoming a "viable competitor" to Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet.