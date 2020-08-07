Climate change

PARIS: Punishing two-year droughts like the record-breaking one that gripped Central Europe from 2018 to 2019 could become much more frequent if the region fails to curb greenhouse gas emissions, researchers said on Thursday, affecting huge swathes of its cultivated land.

The five hottest years in recorded history have occurred in the last five years. This extreme heat was exacerbated in 2018 and 2019 by two consecutive summers of drought that affected more than half of Central Europe, according to a new study published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.