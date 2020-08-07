close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 7, 2020

Mont Blanc ice

World

AFP
August 7, 2020

COURMAYEUR, Italy: An alpine resort in Italy was on high alert on Thursday and dozens of people were evacuated over fears a huge chunk of a mountain glacier could break away because of sudden high temperatures. The hovering block of ice from the Planpincieux glacier within the Mont Blanc massif is estimated at about 500,000 cubic metres, said Valerio Segor, director of the natural risk management service for the Aosta Valley region.

Latest News

More From World