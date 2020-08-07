Gold rates up Rs800/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market continued upward momentum and rose Rs800/tola on Thursday to an all-time high of Rs129,500/tola.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs685 to Rs111,025.
In the international market, bullion rates increased $9 to $2,050/ounce.
However, price of silver also increased Rs20 to Rs1,650/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver moved up Rs17.14 to Rs1,414.60. Local jewellers claimed the gold price in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.
A jeweller said gold prices in the local market increased because of a rise in the international market.