Forex reserves rise to $19.56bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $19.562 billion during the week ended July 30 from $18.912 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $567 million to $12.542 billion.
“This increase is attributed to inflows received from multilateral and bilateral agencies, including $505.5 million from the World Bank,” the SBP said. The forex reserves of commercial banks also rose to $7.020 billion from $6.936 billion.