close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

Forex reserves rise to $19.56bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $19.562 billion during the week ended July 30 from $18.912 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $567 million to $12.542 billion.

“This increase is attributed to inflows received from multilateral and bilateral agencies, including $505.5 million from the World Bank,” the SBP said. The forex reserves of commercial banks also rose to $7.020 billion from $6.936 billion.

Latest News

More From Business