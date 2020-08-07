A message of hope for thefuture generations

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently held a live session with a number of esteemed panellists, including the Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai. The session was dedicated to the topic of education and how it may be made more accessible and equal, particularly to girls in developing countries like Pakistan.

It was acknowledged that the strength of Pakistan lies in its youth, pointing out that Pakistan is one of the youngest countries in the world. Indeed, a 2018 study ranked Pakistan 180th in the world based on its median age of 22 years which was significantly younger than Monaco with the oldest median age of 55.4 years.

The resilience and sheer number of the youth of Pakistan means that there is great potential for the country’s future. The main obstacle, however, to the success of future generations is the lack of accessible education, particularly for girls, compared to more developed nations. Malala expressed concern that the pandemic might result in fewer funds being invested by Pakistan’s government in education.

Malala suggested that one of her most meaningful achievements was her role in the establishment of a girls’ secondary school in her hometown of Shangla, having dedicated her prize money from her Nobel prize to its formation. In her candid discussion, she happily reported how girls at this school wanted to remain there over summer to continue their education.

This sentiment among the girls of Shangla cannot be underestimated. In developed nations, most young people take for granted their free and equal access to education and would be unhappy at the prospect of remaining in school beyond the required hours! This is not a criticism of the students but merely a symptom of their fortunate upbringing. But the fact that young girls, having received greater access to education, seek to remain at their school is beautiful and a testament to the unwavering activism of Malala and the successes of her Fund.

Beyond the facts and figures, the panellists encouraged the Pakistani youth to cultivate their character as well as their education. Malala has always ascribed some of her success to the example of her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, who taught her the importance of listening to children.

This is key because children are the future of every nation and their concerns will shape the policies of the future. In this vein, Malala referred to the youth as the “real change-makers,” with their concern for climate change as essential to their identity. This concern has exposed young people to endless ridicule, being characterised as ‘snowflakes’ by our elders for being overly sensitive. But this sensitivity to the state of the planet and the feelings of others will pave the way for international leaders who celebrate diversity and gender equity and will aim high to undo damage inflicted by past generations.

But perhaps the most significant part was the celebration of women that underlined the whole discussion. Dr Arshad Ahmad (Vice Chancellor of LUMS) applied this point to education and concluded with inspiring words regarding the betterment of girls’ education in the future: “History has taught us [women] are better teachers, they are better leaders. So, let’s get on with it! What are we waiting for?”

