Walker has faith in English King

DERBY: Ed Walker remains convinced there are “big days” ahead for English King despite a second consecutive defeat for the Lingfield Derby Trial winner. Having finished fifth in the Investec Derby, English King was short of room at a crucial stage when fourth to Mogul in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last week. But Walker has not lost any faith in the Bjorn Nielsen-owned colt, and connections will choose between the Grand Prix de Paris and the St Leger as the next target for the son of Camelot.