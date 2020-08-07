Walker has faith in English King

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERBY: Ed Walker remains convinced there are “big days” ahead for English King despite a second consecutive defeat for the Lingfield Derby Trial winner. Having finished fifth in the Investec Derby, English King was short of room at a crucial stage when fourth to Mogul in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last week. But Walker has not lost any faith in the Bjorn Nielsen-owned colt, and connections will choose between the Grand Prix de Paris and the St Leger as the next target for the son of Camelot.