Sanchez ends unsuccessful United stay, joins Inter Milan permanently

MILAN: Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez nightmare is over after striking a deal that sees the unmitigated flop join Inter Milan on a free transfer.

There was much hype and hope when he arrived from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved the other way. It may well go down as one of the worst swap deals in history, with Sanchez more likely to be remembered for his piano-playing viral announcement than any of his 45 appearances.

The 31-year-old Chile international managed just five goals in red and was allowed to spend the 2019-20 season on loan at Inter Milan — a period in which United covered a hefty portion of his wages. Sanchez has done enough in Serie A to secure a permanent move, closing a costly and uncomfortable chapter. The Italian club said in a statement: “FC Internazionale Milano announce that Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the club until 30 June 2023.”

Sanchez had two years remaining on his eye-popping deal at Old Trafford, with his early exit reported to be saving the club around £40million in wages. The PA news agency understands United made a small pay-off but figures at Old Trafford are satisfied with the conclusion to the situation. Confirming Sanchez’s exit in a statement, United said: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer.”

The statement echoed the sentiments expressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday, when the United boss confirmed the forward’s impending departure following the 2-1 win against LASK in the Europa League. “We’ll announce it tomorrow, so I can confirm that he’s agreed and we’ve agreed,” he said. “Alexis enjoyed his time there. They’ve liked him so of course that’s a good move for him.”