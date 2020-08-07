Barry Fuller ends second spell at Gillingham

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KENT: Defender Barry Fuller has left Gillingham by mutual consent, the Sky Bet League One club have confirmed.
The full-back returned in the summer of 2018, after a previous four-year spell with the Gills, and will now leave the Kent outfit for a second time. Fuller made 230 appearances during his two stints at Gillingham and captained the team to victory in the League Two play-off final against Shrewsbury in 2009.
Chairman Paul Scally told the club website: “I’d like to place on record my thanks and best wishes to Barry Fuller, who has been a consummate professional throughout his two spells with the club. He has been a terrific servant, a huge asset to the dressing room and we all wish him the very best of luck for the future.”