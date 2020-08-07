Azadi-e-Kashmir Rally denounces Aug 5 steps

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail urged the world community to show empathy to the protracted plight of Kashmiris, as he addressed Azadi-e-Kashmir Rally organised in the metropolis to mark the first anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Indian held Kashmir and to denounce Modi’s other illegal steps in the occupied territory.

Condemning India’s illegal steps in the disputed territory, he said Narendra Modi was tearing India apart. He wondered why human rights organisations were paying lip service to the plight of Kashmiris. The Azadi-e-Kashmir Rally was held under the aegis of the World Kashmir Forum (WKF). It was led by WKF Chairman Haji Rafiq Pardesi. Addressing the gathering, Pardesi said he would take a petition against atrocities by Indian occupation forces to Human Rihts Council in Geneva. WKF Secretary General and former attorney general of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan said Indian atrocities have now reached the extreme.