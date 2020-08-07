Almost all of Pakistan’s airports resume domestic flights

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday announced the resumption of domestic flight operations to and from most airports in Pakistan, the Aviation Division said.

Domestic flight operations are not resuming at the airports in Turbat, Pangjur, Dalbandin, Zhob and Pasni in Balochistan, Moenjodaro and Nawabshah in Sindh, and Bahawalpur in Punjab.

All operators will be required to implement established guidelines, SOPs [standard operating procedures introduced to contain Covid-19], and seek prior schedule approval from the competent authority,” a press release said.

Moreover, cargo, special flights and private aircraft operations will also be available for all airports subject to compliance with relevant SOPs.

On June 1, the government had enhanced domestic flight operations, which were partially restored on May 16 after an almost 56-day suspension due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.