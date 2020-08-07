Pakistan to see return of cinemas, salons, dine-in next week

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Dine-in services in restaurants, cinemas and beauty salons will be allowed to resume next week, planning minister Asad Umar has announced, as the government seeks a swift return to normalcy amid a reduction in coronavirus cases.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly been controlled due to the effective strategy of the government institutions,” Umar said as he briefed the media about decisions taken in a National Coordination Committee meeting on Thursday, state media reported.

The minister made a raft of announcements on which services would resume and when. Cinemas and the hospitality sector — hotels and restaurants — will be allowed to open on Monday, as will beauty salons, whereas tourism sector will start functioning sooner — from this weekend (Saturday).

All businesses and shops will also be allowed to resume functioning according to pre-Covid-19 timings. Umar said the outdoor and indoor non-contact sports will also be allowed from Monday. He defined contact sports as rugby, boxing or Kabbadi.

He said restrictions on already operational trains and airlines will be lifted in October. Similarly, road transport will be allowed to operate unrestricted from Monday, but passengers will not be allowed to travel by standing in metro buses.

Despite the insistence of private school bodies to open schools sooner, the minister said educational institutions will be opened on September 15 — only after a final review by the Ministry of Education on September 7. Also by mid next-month, marriage halls will be allowed to function.

The minister said guidelines have been devised regarding Muharram in consultation with religious scholars.

The announcement came as the country recorded 727 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths in a 24-hour period. Total cases number 281,863, with 6,035 deaths.

“The people of Pakistan are the real heroes in defeating the pandemic, because they strictly followed SOPs (standard operating procedures) to check the spread of Covid-19,” Umar said, praising the “untiring efforts” of doctors and paramedics in fighting the pandemic as frontline soldiers.

He also credited the government’s “smart lockdown” for the reduced cases, and said other countries were also learning from Pakistan’s approach. Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that it would step up its public awareness drive to contain the coronavirus spread. The forum noted that the awareness campaign on Covid-19 should make the public realise that the deadly disease has not vanished and is lingering on, which can only be dealt with by strict adherence of SOPs.