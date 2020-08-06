KashmiriLivesMatter digital campaign displayed on UK Parliament

LONDON: Kashmiri rights groups in the UK organised a digital campaign with the hashtag #KashmiriLivesMatter and #KashmirSeigeDay. The slogan was displayed on the British Parliament, Marble Arch, 1 Marylebone and various other Central London locations.

The event marked the one year anniversary of India’s annexation of Kashmir after revoking Article 370 which gave special status to the disputed territory.

The fascist Indian government has placed 900,000 soldiers in the valleys who have imposed a complete lockdown and breakdown of communications for the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan is marking the date of August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal for the innocent Kashmiris who live under an extremely hostile environment under the rule of Indian forces. Genocide Watch had earlier issued a warning on the present genocide going on by the Modi-led government in Kashmir. 19 Special rapporteurs and UN experts slammed the fascist Indian government for revoking the rights of Kashmiris, calling it a ‘free fall’ of human rights. In a joint statement, they said, “If India does not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, the international community should step up.” Criticising the Indian government’s unilateral siege of Kashmir, British Kashmiri novelist and academic Nitasha Kaul said, “Parallels with Nazi Germany and the holocaust are very apt because the RSS in India is a nationwide paramilitary that is the ideological parent of the current ruling party. The RSS has vowed to turn India into a Hindu nation.” Previously, the Indian government imposed a curfew in Kashmir to prevent people from coming out in the streets and protesting against the illegal occupation of the disputed territory. Member, House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmed and Chairman, Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed also appealed to the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and inhumane acts in Indian occupied Kashmir.