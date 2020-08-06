Court extends judicial remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till 20th

LAHORE: The Accountability Court Wednesday extended judicial remand of Jang/Geo Editor in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till August 20.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali has also directed authorities to produce Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before the court.

It is pertinent to mention that the Jang/Geo editor-in-chief has been in custody for more than 145 days in a case which is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed the reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago.