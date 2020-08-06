Pakistani teenager killed, 4 hurt in Beirut explosion: envoy

BEIRUT: The horrendous explosion that rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday also claimed the life of a Pakistani teenager and wounded four other nationals, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Lebanon Najeeb Durrani said.

Durrani, in a statement, said that the teenage boy’s father — identified as Sajid — and his sister are currently in intensive care at a hospital, reported foreign media. He said that the 14-year-old boy’s mother and grandmother were also wounded in the explosion. The envoy said that the Pakistani family was residing near the port in an apartment. Durrani said that the Pakistani embassy is trying its best to facilitate the affected family. Meanwhile, the death toll from the Beirut port blast rose to at least 113, Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan said Wednesday.

At least 4,000 people were also wounded by Tuesday’s explosion, while dozens of people were still missing as rescue efforts continued, he told reporters.

Rescuers worked through the night into Wednesday after the explosion ripped through Beirut’s port, wrecking buildings across the Lebanese capital.

The blast sent an enormous orange fireball into the sky, immediately followed by a tornado-like shockwave that flattened the port and shattered windows across the city.

The explosions — which were heard in Nicosia, 240 kilometres away in Cyprus — were logged by seismologists, registering as the equivalent of a 3.3-magnitude earthquake.

Bloodied, dazed and wounded people stumbled among the debris, glass shards and burning buildings in central Beirut.

Lebanon is already reeling from an economic crisis that has left more than half of the population in poverty. The situation has been worsened in recent months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said 2,750 tonnes of the agricultural fertiliser ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse had blown up, sparking “a disaster in every sense of the word”. “What happened today will not pass without accountability,” said Diab. “Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price.”

General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim said the material had been confiscated years earlier and stored in the warehouse, just minutes from Beirut’s shopping and nightlife districts.