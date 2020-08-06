39 hurt in ‘cracker’ blast at Kashmir rally in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 39 people were injured in an explosion at a Kashmir Solidarity Rally organised by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, the blast was caused by a “cracker”, which was tossed near the rally by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle. They managed to flee afterwards.

Sindh health department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf said that so far 39 people have been reported injured, of which one is in critical condition.

No deaths have been reported so far.

“A majority of the patients have very minor injuries. Some have been discharged,” said Yousuf.

Earlier, eyewitnesses said the blast caused a stampede and severely injured five people on the site. The number was corroborated by the JI spokesperson and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Sajid Amir Saduzai.

SSP Saduzai said a bomb disposal squad has been called on the site to determine the nature of the blast and sweep the area clear of any possible explosives. Additionally, police has also cordoned off the area and begun an investigation into the incident.

The senior officer believed that the incident was “not caused by a pre-planted explosive device”.

Meanwhile, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the blast and said that the party will announce an “action plan” at a press conference.

Rehman, while addressing the participants of the rally said that it is a failure of the government that such an incident took place.

“We do not want strife, we believe in peace. These are Indian agents who carried out the blast,” he said. The JI leader added that the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.