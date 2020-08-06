IOJ&K Lieutenant Governor resigns

SRINAGAR: Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu resigned year after abrogation of Article 370. Exactly a year after the government of India announced the abrogation of Article 370 as well as the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has reportedly resigned from his post. According to sources, IOJ&K L-G GC Murmu sent his resignation letter to the Centre on Wednesday evening and will vacate his post immediately. Murmu is currently in Jammu and will leave for Delhi tomorrow. Reports that GC Murmu has resigned had been circulating on social media as well as within the state since early Wednesday. The speculations over Murmu's exit were further bolstered by a tweet from National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. "What’s with all this chatter surrounding the LG of IOJ&K? Came out of nowhere a few hours ago and suddenly it’s all over social media and WhatsApp in IOJ&K," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Murmu officially took charge as the first L-G of IOJ&K on October 31, 2019, under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

GC Murmu is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Gujarat cadre. He also served as the principal secretary to PM Narendra Modi during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat.