Thu Aug 06, 2020
Numan Wahab
August 6, 2020

Court extends judicial remand of Editor-in-Chief till 20th

Top Story

Numan Wahab
August 6, 2020

LAHORE: The accountability court Wednesday extended judicial remand of Jang/ Geo Editor in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for August 20. The accountability court judge Asad Ali has also directed authorities to produce Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before the court. It is pertinent to mention that the Jang/Geo editor-in-chief is in custody for more than 145 days in a case which is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed the reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago.

Latest News

