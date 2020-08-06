Zahid Hafeez new FO spokesman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary as the new spokesman for Foreign Affairs vice Ms. Ayesha Farooqi who is proceeding on a course in National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad. The notification pertaining to the designation of Zahid Chaudhary has been issued on Wednesday and with that he has assumed the assignment. A seasoned and talented diplomat with more than a quarter century rich experience of multifaceted diplomacy in his credit, Zahid Hafeez has been looking after significant division of the Foreign Office covering South Asia and SAARC would be having the additional responsibilities of the new office. He will continue to head the division. According to the Foreign Office Zahid Hafeez has served in the FO for 26 years and remained at the post of director general South Asia and SAARC before being handed over the new additional responsibility. He has delivered in impressive manner in his incumbent assignment since New Delhi has been bone of serious contention in recent months with its hostile actions towards Islamabad. The Director General has been dealing with it perceptively. Zahid Chaudhary also served as director general for Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey and joint secretary national security. He earlier served at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington and the High Commission in London. It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the appointment of Aisha as the new spokesperson of Foreign Office on September 19 last year. She had replaced another astute diplomat Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary, who proceeded as country’s ambassador to Germany. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary is holding double master degree as he did his masters in International Law from University of London and also did masters in Business Administration. Zahid obtained education from National Defence University Washington in addition to his other educational qualifications. His appointment has been widely welcomed in the Foreign

Office and related departments.