Girl martyred, six injured in Indian troops firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: An 18-year-old girl was martyred and six others were injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Hot Spring Sector as Kashmiris observed first anniversary of illegal annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by India on Wednesday. The Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population in Hot Spring Sector, the ISPR said. An 18-year-old girl, resident of Fatehpur village, embraced Shahadat, while six innocent people, including two women and two girls, were injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages. The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire. Indian troops have committed 1,877 ceasefire violations this year so far in which 15 innocent civilians, including six women and five children, were martyred, while 144 people have been injured, including 46 women and 37 children.