PML-Q vows to stand by Buzdar

LAHORE: The PML-Q leadership has supported Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and vowed to stand by his government through thick and thin.

Moreover, the PML-Q leadership has demanded that the Punjab government deal with the recently-passed Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill purely in accordance with the law as the bill has been passed with consensus in the house. The bill is yet to be signed by the governor, sources said.

In a meeting held with the chief minister on Wednesday at the Chamber of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the PML-Q leadership discussed core issues related to the coalition in the Centre and Punjab. The PML-Q leaders included Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The PML-Q leaders expressed support for the CM and said it is time to exhibit political maturity and religious harmony. They said the province or country couldn't afford any political turmoil. Sources said the PML-Q leaders took up various issues with the chief minister including the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill. The sources revealed that after the reluctance shown by the governor and emergence of dissenting voices within the PTI over this bill, the Punjab government is reluctant to move it for further process and wants a consensus over it. However, the PMLQ leadership believes that the bill has been passed with consensus and it must be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Besides, the sources said the PML-Q discussed development initiatives and release of funds for districts like Gujrat, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin and Bahawalpur. In the last couple of years, the PML-Q leadership has been conveying its concerns regarding lack of cooperation from bureaucracy and once PML-Q Minister Hafiz Ammar resigned over interference of officials in his ministry. However, he withdrew his resignation later when the Punjab government gave assurance that no such issue related to his ministry would occur in the future.

Meanwhile, according to a press release, in the meeting between Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Usman Buzdar, both the leaders condemned Indian atrocities in held Kashmir. They stated that the Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brethren and pressed the world powers to bar India from committing human rights violations in Kashmir.