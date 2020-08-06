Punjab allows industries work 24/7

Ag INP

LAHORE: Punjab government has granted additional exemptions in lockdown and allowed industries and construction sector to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (24/7) subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines.

The order shall come into force immediately. In compliance of decisions of Cabinet Committee to combat coronavirus threat, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) made amendments in its order, dated August 2, 2020, whereby Punjab government allowed all industries/ factories/ establishments to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines.

It also allowed all establishments/ businesses related to construction sector to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week subject to adoption of SOPs/ guidelines. All earlier restrictions and exemptions shall continue to remain in force. Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 281,136. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 6,014.According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 675 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now, 122,016 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 93,571 in Punjab, 34,324 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,122 in Islamabad, 11,780 in Balochistan 2,105 in Azad Kashmir and 2,218 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 2,157 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,231 in Sindh, 1,213 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 167 in Islamabad, 55 in GB and 55 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 2,043,870 coronavirus tests and 11,915 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 254,286 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 872 patients are in critical condition.