All India Muslim Personal Law Board says Babri Masjid was and will always be a mosque

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 5th August, coincided with the first anniversary of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that Babri Masjid was and would always be a mosque.

Citing the example of Hagia Sophia in Turkey, AIMPLB tweeted that the land was usurped and further termed the judgement as majority appeasing. The Tweet by the AIMPLB's official twitter handle reads: “#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever. #ItsPolitics.” A century-long dispute over the site was resolved last year following the Supreme Court’s historic and landmark ruling. The Apex Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the Babri was there and would remain so. In a tweet he said,"#BabriMasjid thi, hai aur rahegi inshallah #BabriZindaHai."