Six kids among 7 drown in Indus

MANSEHRA : Seven people including six children drowned in the Indus River in the Kamila area of Upper Kohistan on Wednesday evening.

“Seven people including three siblings, two brothers and another boy drowned in the Indus river when a tri-wheeler skidded off the road and plunged into the river,” Mohammad Minhaj, an official at the Dasu control room, told reporters.

The three-wheeler carrying six children and its driver was on its way to Zaid Lahar area in Upper Kohistan when the driver couldn’t hold control over the steering as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into the river. “The divers are searching for bodies of the drowned people but because of the gushing water in the river caused by the melting of snow, there are little chances that bodies could be fished out,” said Minhaj.