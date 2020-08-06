close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
August 6, 2020

Price of wheat continues to surge

August 6, 2020

LAHORE: The price of wheat in the open market on Wednesday continued to surge as it hit the new peak of Rs 2,300 per 40 kg against the official release rate of Rs 1,475. Owing to continuous rise in the wheat price in the open market, the rate of Chakki Atta has also shown increasing trend, which is now hovering around Rs 72-75 per kg in the provincial metropolis. The Chakki Owners Association has not increased the rate of Atta officially from the level of Rs 70 per kg, but its price has been jacked up to Rs 72-75 per kg.

