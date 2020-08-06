CM forms committee for improving Shelter Homes

LAHORE: On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a three-member committee has been constituted to improve the existing system of Shelter Homes. ACS (U&I) will be the convener while secretary Social Welfare and PITB chairman are nominated as members. This committee will submit recommendations about financial and administrative autonomy of the Shelter Homes to the chief minister within seven days to improve the overall arrangements along with setting up of a new IT-based system for the monitoring of Shelter Homes and provision of best services to the citizens.