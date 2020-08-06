FBR strongly rebuts news item

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has strongly rebutted the news story appearing in some section of press about a meeting of FBR officers with the prime minister relating to FBR reforms. FBR has clarified that no such meeting with the prime minister has taken place. The news story is baseless and false. FBR has further clarified that a consultative meeting of FBR officers has actually been held with the concerned officers of PM office on the proposed FBR reforms. FBR officers have not refused to accept proposed reform structure of FBR as indicated in the news story rather consultative meetings are being held regularly to bring further improvement in the reform structure of FBR and the meeting with the officers of PM Office was a part of that consultative process, FBR added.

Mehtab Haider adds. This correspondent stands by its story.