PA resolution shows solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution to express solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir besides endorsing the federal government's decision of issuing a new map of the country showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

The resolution was passed during a special session held on the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir and was moved by Law Minister Raja Basharat. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session in which Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was present. The resolution passed by the PA stated that the house expresses solidarity with all the Kashmiris. The resolution said it has been a year since Held Kashmir became the world's largest prison. India while abolishing Article 370 and 35-A committed a heinous act of disturbing the Muslim population ratio besides bringing the regional peace in an alarming situation.

It stated that the situation in Kashmir is a human tragedy and on the orders of the present day Hitler, Narendra Modi, Indian forces in the occupied region killed thousands of Kashmiris and many of them also turned blind due to pallet guns.

The resolution demanded the global community to take immediate notice of the situation and appealed to the United Nations to send Human Rights Commission activists to observe the situation. The resolution demanded access of foreign media to Held Kashmir so that the actual picture of Indian brutalities in Kashmir could come to surface.

The resolution endorsed the decision of the federal government for issuing a new map of the country that shows Kashmir as its part and stated that the house expresses pleasure over the fact that the entire nation, political parties and civil and military hierarchy were on the same page over this sensitive matter. It lauded Pervaiz Elahi for summoning the PA session on this important day.

The resolution hoped that the freedom struggle of Kashmiris would prove successful and Kashmir would become part of Pakistan, as per the wishes of the nation.