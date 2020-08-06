RDA to highlight Pindi civilization, culture

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Wednesday decided to highlight the culture and heritage of Rawalpindi in its original state, improve the lives of residents of Raja Bazaar and the traffic system, increase tourism.For this purpose, a meeting was held at the RDA in which Kamran Lashari, DG Wild City Lahore, especially participated, says a press release.

Dr. Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar, Head of Urban Platform UNDP; and Umar Akhlaq, Sundus Shahid and Ayesha Shahid Research Officers UNDP, attended the meeting besides the RDA officials.

Tariq Murtaza said in the light of useful advice and experience of Kamran Lashari, tourism in Rawalpindi would be enhanced and its cultural significance would be enhanced.

The partnership between RDA and UNDP will help sustainable development in the urban areas of Rawalpindi, especially in Raja Bazaar. Planning and strategies to increase employment opportunities for the general public will be developed to address various issues such as traffic flow and protection of historic buildings in Raja Bazaar.