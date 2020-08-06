PM, FM express grief over loss of lives in Beirut blasts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in blasts took place in Lebanese capital Tuesday that claimed several lives and left many others injured.

“Deeply pained to hear of the massive explosions in Beirut with precious lives lost & thousand injured,” he said on Twitter. He expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon in that difficult hour and said that they shared their sorrow and grief.

The prime minister also prayed for speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths caused by Tuesday's blast in Lebanese capital killing several people and injuring many others.

“Terribly tragic scenes from Beirut,” the foreign minister said on Twitter. He said Pakistan’s prayers and thoughts were with the government and people of Lebanon in that difficult time.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson also shared the contact details of Pakistan’s embassy in Beirut asking any Pakistani national in need to contact at 0096176866609, 009611843971-72, 096181982948 or [email protected] for assistance.