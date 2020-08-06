All India Muslim Personal Law Board says Babri Masjid was and will always be a mosque

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 5th August, coincided with the first anniversary of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that Babri Masjid was and would always be a mosque.

Citing the example of Hagia Sophia in Turkey, AIMPLB tweeted that the land was usurped and further termed the judgement as majority appeasing. The Tweet by the AIMPLB's official twitter handle reads: “#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever. #ItsPolitics.”

A century-long dispute over the site was resolved last year following the Supreme Court’s historic and landmark ruling. The Apex Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the Babri was there and would remain so. In a tweet he said,"#BabriMasjid thi, hai aur rahegi inshallah #BabriZindaHai."

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, a Delhi-based senior journalist tweeted, ‘‘Is this the country my ancestors fought for? Just can’t recognize my country anymore. Nehru’s Congress hailing Ram Temple is the final nail in the coffin of Indian secularism.’’

On the other hand, the Central Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Advocate Shri Alok Kumar said that now we have to move towards the establishment of Ramatva (Ramahood) on earth and eradicate poverty, malaise, inequality, illiteracy and unemployment from the country. All should come together to ensure education and employment, food, clothing and shelter for all.

News report adds: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that PM Narendra Modi violated the oath of office by laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple, foreign media reported.

"India is a secular country. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva," added Owaisi. He also said that PM Modi has laid the foundation of the Hindu Rashtra.