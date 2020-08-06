Number of COVID-19 patients more than 21,000 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours however confirmation of another 29 patients positive for the illness from the region took tally to 21,025.

To date, the virus has claimed as many as 443 lives in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while a total of 18,270 confirmed patients from the region have so far achieved cure from the disease. Despite a continuous fall in number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19, there were over 2,300 active cases of the disease in the twin cities on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another 27 patients have been tested positive from ICT and only two from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 5,903 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5538 have already recovered while 276 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that only 29 confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the district while number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district is 60 means there are only 89 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi district.

Over 6,700 persons, however, are still under quarantine at their homes in the district, he said. He added a total of 3,858 persons have so far been relieved from quarantine in the district.