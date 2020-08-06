No compromise on Kashmir freedom: PML-Q

LAHORE:On the direction of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Pakistan Muslim League took out a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir here on Wednesday from Muslim League House to Punjab Assembly which was participated by thousands of people.

The rally was led by Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Senior Vice-President Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar and it was participated by Mian Munir, Mian Imran Masood, Khwaja Waqar, Rasheed Booti, Zulfiqar Pappan, Omar Shaikh, Zulfiqar Ghumman, Ch Nasir Inayar Sira advocate, Arshad Mughul, MPA Khadeeja Farooqui, Majida Zaidi, Kanwal Nasim and several other Muslim League leaders and workers.

Addressing the rally, Kamil Ali Agha and Salim Baryaar said ray of freedom for Held Kashmir for has risen and the entire world has rejected Hindutva manifesto. There can be no compromise other than on freedom of Kashmir, objective of observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir is to show the world that oppressed Kashmiris are undergoing imprisonment and atrocities for 365 days, they said and added that PML-Q is a spokesman of ideology of Pakistan. The rally was actively participated by Kissan wing, Ulema wing, lawyers wing, labour wing and women wing.

Meanwhile, PTI Deputy Secretary Information Central Punjab Khawaja Aamer Raza has said the PTI government will potently advocate and advance the cause of Kashmiris at every international forum.

In a press statement here on Wednesday, he said the entire nation salutes the valour and sacrifice of Shuhada-e-Kashmir, especially Burhan Wani and believes that the day will come when Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

Making of Hindu state by crushing the poor and weak minorities is what Indian secularism and democracy is all about, he added. Khawaja Aamer said Pakistani nation shows solidarity with Kashmiris and fully support the prime minister and valiant services of Pak Army.