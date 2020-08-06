CM Mahmood Khan draws attention of world bodies to atrocities in IHK

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday urged the world community, particularly the United Nations and the human rights organisations to take notice of human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

He asked them to help Kashmiris get the right to self-determination so that they could decide their fate as per their wishes.

Addressing the participants of a rally here, the chief minister stated that India had been trying to deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination for the last seven decades.

Mahmood Khan said that on August 5, 2019 India started a new and gruesome chapter of atrocities and tyranny by abrogating Article 370 of Indian Constitution that provided special status to Kashmir.

The rally led by the chief minister was held from the Governor’s House to the Civil Officers Mess in Peshawar.

Provincial cabinet members, MPAs, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, other high-ups and people from different walks of life participated in the rally. On the occasion, Mahmood Khan condemned the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and reiterated the commitment to continue providing moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

He added that the Kashmiris were not alone in this tough time as Pakistan stood by them. “We will continue to support their struggle at every forum,” he added.

The chief minister said that Kashmiris had been living under lockdown for the last one year and were facing aggression and brutality at the hands of the Indian security forces.

He appealed to the United Nations, the human rights organisations and other stakeholders to take notice of Indian government’s violations of the human rights in the Occupied Kashmir and play their active role in ending the lockdown in the scenic valley.

The chief minister said that resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir should be implemented and Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination so that they could decide their future as per their aspirations.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had played an unprecedented role to raise the voice for Kashmiris at every forum, including the General Assembly of United Nations that has exposed India to the entire world.