City sign winger Ferran Torres from Valencia

LONDON: Manchester City have announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his attacking options.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, City’s first signing of the summer transfer window, has penned a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of £20.9 million ($27 million). “I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres told the Premier League club’s website.