Bale left out by Zidane for Man City test

MADRID: Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrid´s squad for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Manchester City on Friday.

Zinedine Zidane named 24 players on Wednesday for the trip to Manchester, where Madrid are aiming to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat to reach the quarter-finals.

Sergio Ramos will travel with the squad, Madrid confirmed, despite being suspended for the fixture.

Bale, 31, was not on the list, adding another low-point to a turbulent season for the Welshman, who has hardly featured for Madrid this year.