Thu Aug 06, 2020
AFP
August 6, 2020

Storm Isaias pounds US

AFP
August 6, 2020

NEW YORK: Tropical storm Isaias left four people dead as it pounded the US eastern seaboard with driving winds and heavy rain, leaving millions of households without power on Wednesday. A tornado ripped through a mobile home park in North Carolina killing two people said state governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday, while two more died as trees fell on their cars -- one in New York and one in Maryland.

