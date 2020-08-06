Samsung unveils new smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO: Samsung on Wednesday unveiled an upgraded version of its folding smartphone along with other devices aiming to jump-start sales in a market hit hard by the global pandemic.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 was one of several new devices announced at a livestreamed event by the South Korean electronics giant, which recently lost the top position in the smartphone market to China-based Huawei.

Samsung also unveiled two versions of its oversized smartphone, the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, upgraded tablets called Tab S7 and S7+, a new Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch and its ergonomic wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds Live.