‘1MDB scandal fugitives hiding in China’

KUALA LUMPUR: The alleged 1MDB mastermind and other suspects in the scandal are believed to be hiding out in China, Malaysia’s police chief said on Wednesday, urging authorities there to help hunt down the fugitives.

Billions of dollars were stolen from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad and bankrolled a global spending spree, with looted cash used to buy everything from pricey art to real estate.

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak lost power in 2018 over his involvement in the fraud and was last week convicted in a 1MDB-linked trial, but several other suspects remain at large. The most prominent is Low Taek Jho, a bespectacled, chubby financier known for partying with Hollywood A-listers and accused of being the scandal’s mastermind.

Malaysian police said last week Low was believed to be hiding in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Macau -- but Beijing swiftly shot down the suggestion, insisting it does not harbour foreign criminals.