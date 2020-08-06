Biden, Trump to replan speeches

Washington: The US election plunged deeper into unprecedented territory Wednesday when challenger Joe Biden announced he would accept his nomination virtually and President Donald Trump suggested breaking tradition by holding his own ceremony at the White House.

Citing coronavirus health risks, the Biden campaign said he would make his speech -- the high point of a candidate’s race -- from his Delaware home where he has spent most of the last months. He had planned to attend the August 17-20 Democratic convention in Milwaukee, which was already heavily scaled-down from the massive event typical before US elections. But the party said the risk was still too high, and switched to a fully virtual affair.